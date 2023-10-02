Monday, October 02, 2023
     
  5. UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round choice filling closes tomorrow, check details

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round choice filling window will be closed tomorrow, October 3. Check time, next schedule, and other details related to the counselling procedure.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2023 19:45 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up round choice filling window closing tomorrow, October 3 at 11 am.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023, UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop-up choice filling: The choice-filling window for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling will be closed by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) on October 3 at 11 am. Interested candidates who want to take part in the state NEET PG 2023 counselling can submit their preferences at upneet.gov.in before the deadline. The easy steps are given below. 

 

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round: How to fill choices

  • Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in
  • Click on the choice filling link for UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round 
  • Enter your login details
  • Fill in your choice of courses and college
  • Review and submit the choices
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

What's next?

According to the official schedule, the seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be out on October 5. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letters for the UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round on October 6, 7, 9 and 10, as per the revised schedule released by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh.

