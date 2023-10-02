UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round choice filling closes tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up round choice filling window closing tomorrow, October 3 at 11 am.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023, UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop-up choice filling: The choice-filling window for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling will be closed by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) on October 3 at 11 am. Interested candidates who want to take part in the state NEET PG 2023 counselling can submit their preferences at upneet.gov.in before the deadline. The easy steps are given below.

ALSO READ | Medical regulatory body assessment's shocking revelation, 'ghost faculty' in most colleges

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round: How to fill choices

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Click on the choice filling link for UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round

Enter your login details

Fill in your choice of courses and college

Review and submit the choices

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

ALSO READ | NMC issues new guidelines; Rs 1 crore fine on medical colleges for violating norms

What's next?

According to the official schedule, the seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be out on October 5. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letters for the UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round on October 6, 7, 9 and 10, as per the revised schedule released by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh.