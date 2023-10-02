Assam DElEd 2023 district-wise ranks releasing tomorrow, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Assam DElEd 2023 district-wise ranks: The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) will publish the district-wise rankings of the DEled entrance exam tomorrow, October 3. Candidates will be able to download the list of ranks on the official website, scertpet.co.in.

The exam authority has already released the pre-entry test (PET) on September 24 and the window to apply for online counselling was concluded on September 30.

As scheduled, the seat allotment results for the first round of Assam DElEd 2023 counselling will be accessible on October 5. Candidates can follow the easy steps below to obtain the seat allotment result.

Assam DElEd 2023 round one seat allotment result: How to download

Visit the official website, scertpet.co.in

Click on the allotment result

Enter your details such as registration, date of birth, and other details

Download Assam DElEd 2023 round one seat allotment result and save it for future reference

What's next?

After the announcement of results, candidates are required to report to their designated college for physical admission and document verification on October 6th and 7th. The colleges will submit the admission report and vacancy list by 5 p.m., on October 9th. The list of available seats and the results of the second round of allotment will be published on October 11th. For additional information, candidates can reach out to the council via phone at +91 8929300185 or email at scertpet2023@gmail.com.