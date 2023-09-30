NMC issues new guidelines; Rs 1 crore fine on medical colleges for violating norms

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL NMC new guidelines for medical colleges

The National Medical Council (NMC) has implemented some stringent rules for medical colleges that do not comply with the statutory provisions, regulations and minimum standards. NMC has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore per violation on colleges for non-compliance of these rules. According to the media reports, a fine of Rs 5 lakh will also be imposed on those institutions whose faculties are found to have submitted false documents.

The rules, officially titled 'Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023' (MSMER-2023), were officially released by the NMC on September 27. These include guidelines for medical institutions regarding annual disclosure reports, evaluation procedures, compliance with regulatory directives and penalties for violations of these regulations.

The NMC said it will suspend the processing of all applications originating from medical colleges that try to exert pressure on the commission through middlemen or external entities. The objective of MSMER-2023 Rules is to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of NMC, especially to maintain high standards of medical education.

Mandatory submission of 'Annual Disclosure Report'

As per these new rules, it is mandatory for medical colleges to submit an “Annual Disclosure Report” to the concerned board within the NMC. This report should serve as evidence of adherence to the Minimum Standard Regulations (MSR) established by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) or Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) as well as the rules laid down by the NMC. During their evaluation, UGMEB and PGMEB may request additional information for assessment, which must be provided promptly within 30 days from the date of request.

The evaluation process conducted by the NMC boards includes verification of physical infrastructure, faculty eligibility, availability of clinical resources, teaching method, evolution process, student grading system, student feedback system and other criteria related to medical education standards.