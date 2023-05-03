MPSC Combined answer keys 2023 out for group b and c exams, raise objections if any at mpsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE mpsc answer key 2023 pdf out for group b and c exams

MPSC Combined answer keys 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer keys for the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download answer keys from the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the MPSC Combined group b and c prelims exam on April 30 across the state. The provisional answer keys for the same today have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can check all four papers' answer keys on the official website.

If any candidate has doubts about the MPSC Combined answer keys 2023 for Group B and C, can raise objections through the online mode. The objections can be raised latest by May 7. A panel will review the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.

MPSC Combined answer keys 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in

Click on the 'answer keys' under candidates' information

It will take you to the notification page

Now, you need to click on the notification link that reads 'Advt. No. 01/2023 Maharashtra Non-Gazetted Group B and Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023 - First Answer Key'

The answer keys for all four papers will appear on the screen

Candidates can download MPSC Combined answer keys 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download MPSC Combined answer keys 2023 for group b and c

A total of 8169 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive in different state of government departments for the posts under Group B and C category. The selection process involves a preliminary exam followed by a mains exam and document verification.

