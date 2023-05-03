MP HSTET 2023 Notification Out at esb.mp.gov.in; 8720 Vacancies, Apply from May 18

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP HSTET 2023 Notification released

MP HSTET Recruitment 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a notification for MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP HSTET 2023). The Board will conduct the MP HSTET Recruitment 2023 to fill a total of 8,720 vacancies of Higher Secondary Teachers under Madhya Pradesh Government, School Education Department and Madhya Pradesh Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

The application process for MP HSTET Recruitment 2023 will commence on May 18 and will conclude on June 1, 2023. Aspiring candidates can fill the MP HSTET Application Form 2023 through the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in. The application form correction window will open on May 18 and will conclude on June 6, 2023. MPPEB has scheduled to conduct the Madhya Pradesh HSTET exam on August 2, 2023. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test.

MP HSTET Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Subject Total Hindi 509 English 1,763 Sanskrit 508 Urdu 42 Maths 1,362 Biology 755 Physics 777 Chemistry 781 History 304 Political Science 284 Geography 149 Economics 287 Sociology 88 Commerce 514 Agriculture 569 Home Science 28

MP HSTET 2023 Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, while candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) and Divyangjan candidates (only for native residents of MP) will have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

MP HSTET 2023: How to apply online?

Candidates can apply for the Madhya Pradesh HSTET 2023 examination by following the simple steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MP HSTET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete basic registration and proceed to fill out the HSTET application form

Step 4: Upload the scanned images of necessary documents and pay the registration fee

Step 5: Submit the MP HSTET application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.