Last date alert: TNPSC group 4 registration ends today at tnpsc.gov.in, check easy steps to apply

TNPSC group 4 registration ends today, February 26.

TNPSC Group 4 registration: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has closed the registration window for Combined Civil Services Exam -IV (Group 4 services). Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms through the online applications on or before February 28. The facility for making changes in the particulars of the application form will be available from March 4 to 6. The online applications can be submitted at tnpscexams.in followed by the easy steps given below.

How to register for TNPSC group 4 exam?

Visit the official website, tnpscexams.in

Register yourself at the one-time registration platform

Complete the online application, upload documents, and pay the fee

Print the form for future reference.

Documents Required

Class 10th Certificates

Class 12th Certificates

Class 10th Marksheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Birth Certificate

Transfer Certificate

Degree Marksheet

Diploma / Degree / PG Degree certificates

Application Fee - Rs. 100/-

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a minimum degree from a recognized board. Candidates can refer to the official website for subject-wise qualification details.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 years and 32 years as on July 1, for all posts. For posts of Village Administrative Officer, Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, Forest Watcher, and Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth), the candidate should have completed the age of 21 years and should not have completed 32 years as of July 1. The reserved category candidates will be eligible for age relaxation as per the government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test scheduled to be conducted on June 9 between 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The exam format for each exam will be different. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.