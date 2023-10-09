JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 notification out at jssc.nic.in, apply online from October 20

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 notification: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for the Jharkhand Intermediate level combined competitive exam 2023. Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website, jssc.nic.in.
According to the official notification, the online application process for JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 will start on October 21 and conclude on November 19. A total of 863 vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Clerk-cum-office assistants, accounts, clerks, stenographers, and other posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, how to apply and other details below.
JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023: Important Dates
- Registration dates: October 20 to November 19
- Exam fee payment last date: November 22
- Take a printout of the application form after uploading a photo and signature: November 25
- Modification of online application form: November 27 and 29
JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023: Qualification
Candidate should have passed the class 12th exam from a recognized Board.
JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023: Age Limit
The candidates should be between the age group of 18 and 35 years, as on August 1, 2023. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.
JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023: How to apply
- Visit the official website, jssc.nic.in
- Click on the 'application forms'
- It will redirect you to a new window
- Register yourself and proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay an application fee and take a printout of the application form
JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023: Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. However, candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs. 50.