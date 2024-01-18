IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: 473 vacancies notified, apply online before February 1

Follow us on Image Source : IOCL IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024 online applications are underway.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of apprentice in various trades. The online applications are underway and the last date of submitting the application form is February 1. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms at the website of IOCL, iocl.com.

This drive is being done to recruit 473 vacancies in various Technical and Non-Technical trades. The selected candidates will be placed at their locations under its 5 Regions viz. Eastern Region Pipelines, (ERPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL) and Western Region Pipelines (WRPL). Candidates can check qualifications, age limit, selection criteria, and other details about the recruitment process below.

Educational Qualification:

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical/Electrical/Telecommunication & Instrumentation - Three years full-time Diploma in the concerned subject.

Trade Apprentice (AssistantHuman Resource/Accountant) - Bachelor's degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Data Entry Operator(Fresher Apprentices), Domestic Data Entry Operator(Skill Certificate Holders) - 12th pass

Age Limit :

The minimum age of the candidates should be between 18 years and 24 years as of 12.01.2024. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per norms.

Duration of apprenticeship training - 12 months

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves a written test, which will be conducted tentatively on February 18, 2024. The admit cards will be released between February 9 to 18. The merit lists for each Region shall be prepared based on Written Test marks scored by the candidates, which shall be arranged in descending order. Candidates, in the order of merit, will be offered the apprenticeship.

How to apply?

1. Commence the application process by registering on the official IOCL website at plapps.indianoilpipelines.in.

2. Click on the 'apply online' option.

3. The registration process involves two steps, namely Part I and Part-II.

4. In Part-I registration, provide essential details such as name, category, etc., and create a password.

5. Upon successful completion of Part I, a system-generated registration number will be sent to the candidate's registered email ID or via SMS.

6. Use this registration number to log in again, entering the password created during Part I.

7. Proceed to Part II registration, where candidates are required to upload scanned photographs and signatures. Additionally, furnish details regarding educational qualifications, work experience, etc., and submit the information.

8. Upon final submission, it is advisable to take a printout for future reference.

Documents required

10th pass/Matriculation certificate

SC/ST/OBC/Disability/EWS-Income & Asset certificate

OBC non-creamy layer status should be valid and OBC certificate

Semester-wise / year-wise mark sheets and Certificate of full-time Diploma in Engineering in respective Discipline

Pre-engagement Medical fitness certificate declaring the candidate medically Fit

Any other certificate, if applicable

Direct link to apply online