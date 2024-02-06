Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 for 260 Navik Posts, apply online from February 13

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 notification released

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: The Indian Coast Guard Department has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Navik (General Duty) category through the coast guard enrol personnel test (CGEPT). A total of 260 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Job seekers can submit their application forms from February 13 and 27 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

It should be noted that the recruitment drive encompasses 260 vacancies across various regions including Coast Guard North, West, North East, East, North West, and Andaman and Nicobar. Out of which, Coast Guard North has 79 vacancies, West has 66, North East has 68, East has 33, North West has 12 and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have 03 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the above recruitment drive, a candidate should have passed the required exams, and be physically fit. Following the application process, a written test will be conducted and the selection of the candidate will be based on merit after clearing the exam.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed the class 12th exam with mathematics and physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education. During the online application process, the candidate should ensure accurate filling of all details. Incomplete filling applications may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 22, with birth dates falling between September 1, 2002 to August 31, 2006.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done based on a computer-based exam, aptitude test, physical fitness test, document verification, and medical checkup.

Documents to be uploaded