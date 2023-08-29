Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023–24: 46 vacancies for Assistant Commandant Posts, Check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN COAST GUARD Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023-24 Notification for Assistant Commandant released

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023, Indian Coast Guard Apply online, ICG AC Assistant Commandant 02/2024: Indian Coast Guard has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) in various disciplines including General Duty, Commercial Pilot License, Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electrical) & Law Entry for 02/2024 Batch. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from September 1 to 15.

This recruitment drive is being held to recruit 46 vacancies in various departments. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, and other details.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

General Duty (GD) - Candidates should hold a degree recognised university with minimum 60% aggregate marks. Candidates should have opted Mathematics and Physics as subject upto Intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible to apply for the vacant posts.

Candidates should hold a degree recognised university with minimum 60% aggregate marks. Candidates should have opted Mathematics and Physics as subject upto Intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible to apply for the vacant posts. Commercial Pilot Licence -Short Service Appointment (CPL-SSA) - Candidates should have passed 12th class or equivalent with physics and mathematics as subjects with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed diploma are also eligible. Candidates should possess current Commercial Pilot Licence issued/ validated by Director General Civil Aviation on the date of submission.

Candidates should have passed 12th class or equivalent with physics and mathematics as subjects with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed diploma are also eligible. Candidates should possess current Commercial Pilot Licence issued/ validated by Director General Civil Aviation on the date of submission. Technical (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics) - Engineering degree in the relevant subject.

- Engineering degree in the relevant subject. Law Entry - Candidates should have a degree in Law from a recognized university with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

General Duty - 21 to 25 years

Commercial Pilot License - Short Service Appointment - 19 to 25 years

Technical (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics) - 21 to 25 years

Law Entry - 21 to 30 years

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done based on performance of the candidates in Computer based online screening test, preliminary selection board, candidates' verification, documents verification, medical examination, and merit. The candidate who will qualify in the first procedure of selection procedure will be called for further recruitment process.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

General Duty (GD) - 25 Posts

Tech - 20 Posts

Law - 1 Post

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications online at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from September 1 to 15. Candidates can check more details in the provided PDF.