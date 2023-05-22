India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins on 12,828 posts; Direct link, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Department of Post (India Post) has commenced the registrations for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2023 May cycle today, May 22. Aspiring candidates can register for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till June 11.

India Post is conducting the GDS Recruitment 2023 for 12,828 vacant posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). The application correction process will be held between June 12 and June 14, 2023. Candidates applying for the posts should have knowledge of computer, knowledge of cycling and adequate means of livelihood. The candidates will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system generated merit list prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of grades/points to marks.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online application - May 22, 2023

May 22, 2023 Last date to fill the application form - June 11, 2023

June 11, 2023 Correction window - June 12 to June 14, 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

BPM - Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380

Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 ABPM - Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 to 40 years (age relaxation available).

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should have passed Class 10th exam with Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects from a recognised board.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Aspirants can follow the steps provided below to apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023.