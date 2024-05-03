Prajwal Revanna's ex-driver Karthik goes missing amid investigation in obscene videos case

Follow us on Image Source : PRAJWAL REVANNA (X) Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and suspended JD-S leader Prajwal Revanna.

Obscene videos case: The political slugfest continued in Karnataka over the obscene video scandal involving former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal Revanna’s obscene video showing sexual harassment and abuse of women has taken the political circles in state by storm ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Meanwhile, sources stated that the sitting Member of Parliament and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Prajwal Revanna, who had sought time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on May 15 (Wednesday) at midnight.

The SIT has not responded to his request yet and Prajwal Revanna was expected to land in Bengaluru from Frankfurt on Friday.

Revanna's driver went missing

In another development, the former driver of accused Prajwal Revanna, who had confessed that he had given the pen drive with the videos of the JD(S) leader sexually abusing women, to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devaraje Gowda, has disappeared following a Special Investigation Team (SIT) notice.

The driver Karthik had worked with Prajwal Revanna for 13 years and had fallen out with him a year ago over an alleged land deal.

Allegations made by HD Kumaraswamy against DK Shivakumar

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is alleging that some influential leaders are behind the driver’s disappearance thereby alluding to Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and questioned who sent Karthik to Malaysia.

Talking to the media, Dy CM Shivakumar asked, “Is brother saying so? That means he knows everything. Let him get the information from the central government. I am not crazy to send him (Karthik) abroad. I am a street fighter. There is no necessity for me to carry out politics by hiding people. They (Deve Gowda family) need it.

“That boy (Karthik) had claimed that he had given the pen drive containing obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna to BJP leaders. Let the discussion on release of the pen drive take place later. Let’s not divert from the real issue.”

Responding to Leader of Opposition (LoP), R Ashoka’s demand for the government to vacate the seat of power if it is incapable of arresting Prajwal Revanna, Dy CM Shivakumar stated, “Ashoka is in a constitutional position. He was raising his voice in other issues and regarding this case he is not opening his mouth. He should take state BJP President, BY Vijayendra and others and meet the victims of the video scandal.”

“They should assure them of justice and give courage to them. Former PM Deve Gowda and former CM Kumaraswamy, who claim to have respect for women, should meet the victims by going to their homes. Why are they not doing so?” Dy CM Shivakumar questioned.

Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to cancel diplomatic passport of Revanna

Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna. On Tuesday (April 30) morning, the JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna after the Congress government in Karnataka formed the SIT to probe allegations of sexual abuse against him.

Truth will prevail soon: Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday (May 1) commented for the first time on the issue saying, “Truth will prevail soon. I am not in Bengaluru to attend the enquiry. I have communicated to CID, Bengaluru through my advocate.”

In a social media post Prajwal Revanna sought seven days to appear before the SIT.

