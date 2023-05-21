SSB Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1,656 vacancies | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSB Recruitment 2023 Application begins

SSB Recruitment 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal has started the registrations for Head Constable, Assistant Commandant and various other posts recruitment 2023. Aspiring candidates can fill the online application form for SSB Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- ssbrectt.gov.in till June 18, 2023. This recruitment process is being held to fill 1,656 various posts of Assistant Commandant, Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Head Constable (HC), and Constable.

Candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) will have to pay Rs 100. While candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and female candidates are exempted from fee payment. The selection process will comprise of written examination, physical test, document verification and medical examination.

SSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Head Constable HC (Technician) - 914

Constable Tradesman - 543

Assistant Commandant (Veterinary) - 18

Sub-Inspector SI (Technical) - 111

ASI (Paramedical Staff) - 30

ASI (Steno) - 40

SSB Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to fill the application forms for the SSB Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'SSB Recruitment 2023 Notification' link.

Step 3: Thoroughly read the notification and proceed to fill the desired application form.

Step 4: Fill the application form by providing your personal details and educational details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the SSB Recruitment 2023 Application form and print a copy for future reference.

