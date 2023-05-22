UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 600 vacancies before June 8, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 for 600 vacancies

UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Nursing Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before June 8, 2023. The online applications for the same were stared on May 19, 2023. A total of 600 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit as per the computer based test score. Qualified candidates will have to appear for multi stage documnet verification process. Selected candidates will get a salary at the Pay Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 44900-142400).

To apply for the said posts, the candidates should have a qualification of B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University and the age of the candidate must be between 18 to 40 years.

Candidates can check vacancy breakup, qualification, how to apply and other details below.

UPUMS Nursing Officer Vacancy Breakup

Total Number of Posts - 600

UR : 240

OBC : 160

EWS : 60

SC : 126

ST: 12

UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Qualification

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University recognized by Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University recognized by Indian NursingCouncil/State Nursing Council; Registered as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council. OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council; Registered as Nurse & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Go to official website - upums.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'recruitment of 600 nursing officer - 2023' flashing on the homepage It will redirect you to the new page Now, you need to register yourself with a valid email id and mobile number Upload documents, and pay application fee Download confirmation page after submitting the online application fee

UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Unreserved - Rs. 2000/-

OBC/EWS - Rs. 2000/-

SC/ST - Rs. 1200/-

Direct link to apply online

ALSO READ | SSB Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1,656 vacancies | Details

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today; Dates, eligibility criteria and more