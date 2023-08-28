IBPS PO, SO registration ends today at ibps.in, check exam date, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS PO, SO registration closing today, August 28

IBPS PO, SO registration, IBPS PO, SO registration last date: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online application window for recruitment to the various posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (IBPS SO 2023) today, August 28. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website of IBPS, ibps.in by the end of the day.

This drive is being done to recruit 3049 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in Prelims, Mains, and Interviews. According to the official schedule, the IBPS PO prelims exam 2023 will be held on December 5 at various exam centers.

IBPS PO, SO Registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in Navigate the link to the 'IBPS PO, SO Registration' Register yourself and proceed with the application Upload documents, pay an application fee, and click on submit Take a printout of the IBPS PO, SO Registration application form for future reference

IBPS PO, SO Registration: Application Fee

For General Category - Rs. 175 For SC, ST, PwD - No Fee

Direct link to apply online for IBPS PO recruitment 2023

Direct link to apply online for IBPS SO recruitment 2023

IBPS PO, SO Registration: Key points

Candidates should note that the examination will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Ineligible candidates will not be allowed for interviews. In the case at any stage, the candidate is found not to fulfill the eligibility criteria/ cannot produce the requisite documents to IBPS/ Participating Bank(s) the candidature of the candidate will stand canceled.

IBPS PO, SO Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be a graduate from a recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details such as qualification, age limit, exam pattern etc.