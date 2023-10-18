IBPS PO Prelims 2023 result out at ibps.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS PO Prelims 2023 result is available at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Prelims 2023 result: The Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the common recruitment process (CRP) for the recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIII). Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Prelims exam 2023 can download the result from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS PO prelims 2023 will be available from October 18 and 26. The link to the results can be accessed by following the easy steps given below. The board conducted the recruitment exam between September 23 and 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The ca

How to download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS PO Prelims result 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page

IBPS PO Prelims result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download IBPS PO Prelims result 2023 and save it for future reference

IBPS PO Prelims result 2023 direct download link

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023: What are the details mentioned on the scorecard?

The candidates can cross-check the following given on the scorecard. If any discrepancy found, candidates may reach out to the exam authority for more information.

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Exam Name

Category

Registration Number

Maximum Score

Marks obtained

What's next?

All those who have been declared qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the IBPS PO Mains 2023 exam which is scheduled to be held on November 5. The details related to the exam will be shared in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This drive is being held to recruit a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies at participating banks. The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in the prelims, mains and interview.

