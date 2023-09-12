IBPS PO 2023 admit card likely to be released soon, pre-exam training begins

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS PO PET 2023 admit card download link available at ibps.in

IBPS PO 2023 admit card, IBPS PO 2023 pre exam training: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the Probationary Offer admit cards. The exam authoriy has today issued the IBPS PET 2023 admit card on its website. Candidates who applied for Pre-exam training for IBPS PO 2023 prelims exam can download their admit cards from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

In order to download IBPS PO admit card 2023, the candidates are required to login using their registration number and date of birth. The facility for downloading CRP PO PET will be available from September 11 to 17. The candidates can download CRP PO PET (PRE EXAM TRAINING) admit card by following the easy steps given below.

CRP PO PET (PRE EXAM TRAINING): How to download?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'link for online pre exam training for candidates who opted for PET under CRP PO 12'

It will take you to the login window where you need to login with your registration number, password, captcha and click on the login button

CRP PO PET (PRE EXAM TRAINING) will appear on the screen

Take the exam and submit

Save the pages for future use

IBPS PO admit card 2023: When will be exam conducted?

The exam authority will conduct the CRP PO Prelims exam on September 23, 30 and October 1 at various exam centres across India. The admit cards for the same will be released one week prior to the commencement of the exam. It is expected that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the admit cards by September 15. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Those who will be qualified in the prelims exam will be called for further recruitment process. Candidates have been advised to gearup with their preparations. The Banking exam body will soon release the admit cards.

