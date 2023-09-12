Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023 for part time correspondent posts: Check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2023 notification out for various posts of part time correspondent

Parasar Bharti Recruitment 2023, Parasar Bharti Recruitment 2023 Notification: Prasar Bharti has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of correspondent for various districts of Rajasthan. The opening is for All India Radio in many districts of Rajasthan, which include Jaipur-Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Pratapgarh, Pali, Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dadu, Gangapur City, Jodhpur Rural, Kekdi, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem Ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumber, Sanchore, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, and Shahpura districts are included.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications to Center Head, Akashvani Kendra, 5 Park House, M.I. Road, Jaipur-302001, along with self-attested copies of documents and a recent passport-size photograph.

The last date for submission of applications is September 15. No applications will be considered after the due date. The candidates will have to send their applications on or before the last date.

