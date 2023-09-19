IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 admit card out at ibps.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 admit card download link available on ibps.in

IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 admit card: The Insitute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for CRP RRBs XII office Assistant Multipurpose. All those who have qualified in the IBPS office assistant prelims 2023 exam can download the call letters from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

According to the official website, the facility to download IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 admit card will be available from September 18 to 22. Candidates can download IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 admit card by following the simple steps given below.

IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 admit card' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, roll number, password and other details

IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

IBPS Office Assistant main 2023 Exam Pattern

Along with the admit cards, the exam body has released the handout for the reference of the candidates. According to the handovut, the exam will be conducted online composite time of two hours. The exam will cover the subjects of reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, english language, hindi language, numerical ability. There will be a total of 200 questions of 200 marks. The tests will be set in English and language as applicable to the state. In case of any discrepancy between the Englihs and translated version. The translated version/language shall be deemed as reference and English version shall prevail.