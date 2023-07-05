IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 vacancy revised, Canara Bank added 500 more posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 vacancy revised

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the number of vacancies to be filled through CRB Clerk-XIII, or IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023. According to the official notification, the IBPS Clerk vacancies have been revised to 4545 which were earlier 4045. Canara Bank has added total 500 more posts to this recruitment drive on July 3, 2023.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Clerical cadre posts on the official website-- ibps.in till July 21, 2023. IBPS will conduct the preliminary examination likely on August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023, and the main examination is expected to be held in October 2023. Candidates who hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university is eligible to apply for the recruitment examination.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Dates

Start date of online application submission - July 1, 2023

Last date to fill IBPS Clerk application form - July 21, 2023

Pre- Exam Training call letter download - August 2023

Pre- Exam Training date - August 2023

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims date - August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims result date - September/ October 2023

Application fee

Online registration including editing of application forms and payment of fees can be done till July 21. The application fee of IBPS Clerk 2023 is Rs 850 for general category candidates and it is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.