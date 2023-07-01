Saturday, July 01, 2023
     
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at ibps.in; Check dates, eligibility criteria and more

Aspiring candidates can register for the Clerical cadre posts through the official website-- ibps.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2023 12:53 IST
IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registrations for CRP Clerks-XIII 2023 today, July 1. Aspiring candidates can register for the Clerical cadre posts through the official website-- ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 is July 21. As per the official notification, a total of 4,045 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

The IBPS Clerk 2023 preliminary examination is likely to be held on August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023, whereas, the main examination is likely to be held on October 7, 2023. Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by IBPS in this notification. Candidates should possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Dates

  • Start date of online application submission - July 1, 2023
  • Last date to fill IBPS Clerk application form - July 21, 2023
  • Pre- Exam Training call letter download - August 2023 
  • Pre- Exam Training date - August 2023 
  • IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims date - August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023
  • IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims result date - September/ October 2023

Age Limit

Minimum: 20 years 
Maximum: 28 years

Application Fee
SC, ST, PwBD and EXSM candidates - Rs 175
For all other candidates - Rs 850

Prelims Exam Pattern

Name of Tests  No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration
English Language 30 30 20 Minutes
Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes
Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes
Total 100 100 60 Minutes

Main Exam Pattern

Name of Tests  No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration
General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 Minutes
General English 40 40 35 Minutes
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes
Total 100 200 160 Minutes
 

