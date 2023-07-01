IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at ibps.in; Check dates, eligibility criteria and more

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registrations for CRP Clerks-XIII 2023 today, July 1. Aspiring candidates can register for the Clerical cadre posts through the official website-- ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 is July 21. As per the official notification, a total of 4,045 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.
The IBPS Clerk 2023 preliminary examination is likely to be held on August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023, whereas, the main examination is likely to be held on October 7, 2023. Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by IBPS in this notification. Candidates should possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Dates
- Start date of online application submission - July 1, 2023
- Last date to fill IBPS Clerk application form - July 21, 2023
- Pre- Exam Training call letter download - August 2023
- Pre- Exam Training date - August 2023
- IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims date - August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023
- IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims result date - September/ October 2023
Age Limit
Minimum: 20 years
Maximum: 28 years
Application Fee
SC, ST, PwBD and EXSM candidates - Rs 175
For all other candidates - Rs 850
Prelims Exam Pattern
|Name of Tests
|No. of MCQs
|Maximum Marks
|Duration
|English Language
|30
|30
|20 Minutes
|Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|20 Minutes
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|20 Minutes
|Total
|100
|100
|60 Minutes
Main Exam Pattern
|Name of Tests
|No. of MCQs
|Maximum Marks
|Duration
|General/ Financial Awareness
|50
|50
|35 Minutes
|General English
|40
|40
|35 Minutes
|Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|50
|60
|45 Minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|50
|45 minutes
|Total
|100
|200
|160 Minutes