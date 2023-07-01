IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at ibps.in; Check dates, eligibility criteria and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 registration begins

IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registrations for CRP Clerks-XIII 2023 today, July 1. Aspiring candidates can register for the Clerical cadre posts through the official website-- ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 is July 21. As per the official notification, a total of 4,045 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

The IBPS Clerk 2023 preliminary examination is likely to be held on August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023, whereas, the main examination is likely to be held on October 7, 2023. Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by IBPS in this notification. Candidates should possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Dates

Start date of online application submission - July 1, 2023

Last date to fill IBPS Clerk application form - July 21, 2023

Pre- Exam Training call letter download - August 2023

Pre- Exam Training date - August 2023

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims date - August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 prelims result date - September/ October 2023

Age Limit

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 28 years

Application Fee

SC, ST, PwBD and EXSM candidates - Rs 175

For all other candidates - Rs 850

Prelims Exam Pattern

Name of Tests No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 60 Minutes

Main Exam Pattern