HSSC CET Main Answer Key 2024 for groups 1, 2 and 49B released at hssc.gov.in, Here's direct link

HSSC CET Main Answer Key 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024. All those who appeared in the HSSC CET Main exam 2024 can download their answer keys from the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the HSSC CET Main exam on February 18 at various exam centres in the state. Now, the provisional answer keys for the same paper have been uploaded on the official website.

The official notice reads, 'The Haryana Staff Selection has posted the provisional answer keys for the aforementioned written exams on their website. If any candidate has any objections. He/she may raise objections to any answers.

According to the official notice, the candidates will be able to raise objections between February 22 and 24. No objection after the due date will be entertained. Candidates can raise objections on the answer key for Group No. 1, 02, and 49 B, by following the easy steps given below.

How to raise objections against HSSC CET Main Answer Key 2024?