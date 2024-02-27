HPSC HCS Prelims Result 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HPSC HCS Prelims Result 2023 released

HPSC HCS Prelims Result 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission has announced the HPSC HCS Prelims Result 2023 today, February 27, 2024. Candidates who took to the Haryana Civil Service and other Allied Services Preliminary Examination 2023 can check the results through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

What's next?

The commission conducted the prelims exam on February 11 at various exam centres across the state. Those who have qualified for the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam expected to be conducted on March 30 and 31 across the state. The admit cards for the main exam will be released in due course of time. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

How to download HPSC HCS Prelims Result 2023?

Visit the official website, hpsc.gov.in

Click on the 'Results'

It will redirect you to a page where you need to click on the notification link that says, 'Result of HCS (Ex.Br.) & other Allied Services Preliminary Exam-2023'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Check the roll number-wise HPSC HCS Prelims PDF Result and save it for future reference

According to the official notice, the above results have been prepared after taking into consideration all objections received from the candidates against the provisional answer key.

The official notice reads, 'The above-said result has been prepared after taking into consideration of all the objections received from the candidates against the provisional answer keys published by the commission on its website.'