HPPSC Main 2023 exam dates officially out: Admit Cards to release soon on hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Main 2023 dates: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Administrative Service Competitive (Main) 2023 exam. According to the notice, the main exams will be conducted from December 13 to 19 at various exam centres. Candidates appearing in the exam can check the detailed schedule on the official website of HPPSC, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 11 vacancies in different state government departments. The appointed candidates will get a salary in pay scale level 18 (Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500).

When will admit cards be released?

The commission has yet not shared the details about the HPPSC Main exam 2023 admit cards. It is expected that the commission will upload the HPPSC Main Hall ticket 2023 on the official website one week before the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website. Once the admit cards are released, the candidates will be able to check their exam venue, exam time, and other instructions on the official website.

Check subject-wise HPPSC Main 2023 exam dates

Date Subject Time December 13 English, Hindi 9 am to 12 noon, 2 pm to 5 pm December 14 Essay 10 am to 1 pm December 15 General Studies - 1 10 am to 1 pm December 16 General Studies - 2 10 am to 1 pm December 17 General Studies - 3 10 am to 1 pm December 18 Optional-1 10 am to 1 pm December 19 Optional-2 10 am to 1 pm

Toll-Free Numbers

The commission has shared helpline numbers for the candidates. In case of any query, candidates may contact the exam authority on telephone No. 0177-2629738, 2624313 and Toll-free No. 1800-180-8004.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the Preliminary examination, mains and interview round. All those who will qualify in the mains exam will be called for interview process.

