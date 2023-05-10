HP TET 2023 Application Form for June session Out at hpbose.org; Steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HP TET application form 2023 released

HP TET Application Form 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has commenced the registration process for state's Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2023 June session exam. Aspiring candidates can fill the HPTET application form 2023 on the board website, hpbose.org till May 18. The HPBOSE is conducting the HPTET June 2023 exam for TGT Arts, non-medical, medical, Shastri, LT,JBT, Punjabi, Urdu subjects.

The application fee for General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) candidates is Rs 800 and for OBC/ ST/ SC/ Physical Handicapped(PHH) Categories candidates, the examination fee is Rs 500. The last date to submit HP TET application form 2023 with late fees of Rs 300 is May 31, 2023. The HP TET Admit Card 2023 will be uploaded on the Board website four days before the commencement of the exams.

Candidates must ensure that they have entered accurate details while filling the HP TET application form. Aspirants have to provide their name, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth as per the secondary education board Class 10 certificate.

How to Fill HP TET 2023 Application Form?

Aspirants can fill the HP TET application form 2023 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website, hpbose.org. Click on the 'TET-June 2023' link on the homepage. Thoroughly read the instructions and proceed to fill online application form. Enter the basic details to register online and generate login credentials. Re-login and fill the HP TET application form with academic details and upload documents. Review the details provided in the application and pay the application fee. Submit the TET application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

