UGC NET 2023 June: NTA to start registration process from today onwards, check dates, how to apply and more

UGC NET 2023 June Notification and Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for UGC NET 2023 June Session from today, May 10, 2023. The candidates who are willing to appear in the UGC NET June 2023 will be able to submit their online applications from today onwards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The information about the start of NET online applications were given by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar through a tweet.

UGC NET 2023 Registration Date

According to the UGC chief, the online registrations for UGC NET 2023 June will begin from today onwards, May 10 and will end on May 31. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Once, the notification will be released. Candidates will be able to submit their applications online at nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Date

UGC NET 2023 June session will be conducted in 83 subjects. The exam will be conducted in computer based test mode for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor. This year, the exam is scheduled to be held from June 13 to 22. The admit cards will be allotted in due course of time.

UGC NET 2023: How to apply online

Visit the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'UGC NET 2023 application form'

Register with your basic details

Fill out the application form, upload documents, remit the fee, and click on submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

