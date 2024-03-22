Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration last date extended for 6,000 Posts, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024 registration last date extended.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date of registration for police constable posts. Candidates who have yet not applied for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment can do so before March 28. Earlier, the last date for registration submission was March 21.

According to the official notice, candidates who have already submitted their online application forms by March 21 and wish to change the information already submitted, can change the details between March 22 and 28. The candidates are instructed to complete their form after clicking on the ‘Edit’ button and re-upload the signed edited form failing which the information as submitted in the last application form for which the signed copy has been uploaded, shall be considered for further process.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 6,000 vacancies, of which 5000 posts are for Male Constable GD and 1000 posts are for Female Constable GD. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the qualifying tests, physical measurement test, Physical Screening Test, and knowledge test. The selected candidates will get a salary in pay scale is Rs. 21,700 (Level: -3 Cell-1).

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed the 10+2 exam from a recognized board and the candidate should have studied Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

Age Limit - 18 to 25 (There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms)

How to apply?

Go to hssc.gov.in, the official website.

Select "apply online."

Complete the application.

After paying the application fee and uploading your documents, select "Submit."

Print the application so you have a copy for later use.

Application Fee - No Fees is required to be deposited by any candidate for applying against any Post