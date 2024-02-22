DRDO Recruitment 2024 for Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade (ITI) Apprentice posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Notification

DRDO Recruitment 2024: The Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Hyderabad of Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has released a notification for Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade (ITI) Apprentices for one year. The candidates can download the notification from the official website of DRDO, drdo.gov.in.

As per the notification, the candidates can submit application forms within 15 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper. This drive aims to recruit 90 vacancies in different departments, of which, 15 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentice, 10 are for Technician Apprentice, and 65 are for Trade ITI apprentice posts. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentices: Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering

Technician (Diploma): Diploma Mechanical Engineering/Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electronics &

Communication Engineering/Computer Science & Engineering.

Trade (ITI Apprentice): ITI in relevant trade

Salary

Graduate Apprentices: Rs. 9000/-

Technician (Diploma): Rs. 8000/-

Trade (ITI Apprentice): Rs. 7000/-

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit application forms offline. To download the application form, candidates are advised to go to the official website of DRDO, drdo.gov.in, and fill out the application form by Typing, Affixing the Passport size photograph, and signing the Application Form. The candidates are required to mention the name of the post at the top of the envelope and send it to The Director, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Kanchanbagh PO, Hyderabad-500058 within 15 Days from publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit / Written Test / Interview as required.