Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 144 vacancies at chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2024 online registration begins

Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Chandigarh Police Department has released a notification for direct recruitment to temporary posts of Constable (Executive)(IT), under domain specialization IT support of Group C. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from today, January 23 onwards. The last date for submission of the online application is February 13. A total of 144 vacancies for the post of Constable (Executive)(IT), under domain specialization IT support of Group C will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection process involves a written test (tier 1 and tier 2), and Physical Endurance Test. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 144

Vacancy Break Up

General - 65 Posts

SC - 27 Posts

OBC - 39 Posts

EWS - 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have completed graduation or post-graduation in the field of Computer Science/Electronics/Instrumentation/Communication/Information Technology/Mechatronics/Computer Applications/ Data Sciences/Computer Sciences and allied fields from a recognized University; along with the above qualifications, the candidate should have a valid driving license to drive both two-wheelers and four-wheel vehicles and should have completed ICT course at entry level as per instructions issued by the Chandigarh Administration.

Age Limit:

18-25 years (General Category)

18-28 years (OBC Category)

18-30 years (SC Category)

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test followed by a Physical Endurance test

Exam Pattern

The exam shall consist of Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 will be of 2 hours whereas Tier 2 will be for 1 hour which will be conducted in a single session. The questions in Tier 1 will be of 100 marks. The questions shall be multiple choice objective type and will carry one mark for every correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer and shall include questions on General Knowledge, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability.

Tier 2, carrying 50 marks, shall test the proficiency of candidates in domain specialisation (IT Support). The questions will be in Multiple choice objective type and will carry one mark for every correct answer and a negative mark of 0.25 for every wrong answer. Objective type and will carry one mark for every correct answer and a negative mark of 0.25 for every wrong answer. Shortlisted candidates will be called for PEMT.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here to apply for the post of Constable (Executive)(IT)' flashing under the recruitment section.

Click on the 'Register' tab

Provide details such as candidate name, DOB, email ID, confirm email ID, mobile number, and submit

Enter OTP and generate credentials

Log in with your credentials and proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form carefully by providing the required details

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page

Application Fee

Unreserved & OBC - Rs. 1000/-

SC & EWS - Rs. 800/-

ESM - Exempted

Documents Required

Age Proof (Date of birth/Matriculation certificate), Category (if applicable),

Identity Card (Aadhar/Driving License/Passport/Voter ID/PAN/Any other Govt ID card),

Minimum Educational Qualification (Graduation/Post-Graduation degree in any of the eligible fields as per recruitment notice)

Driving License (for male candidates)

Apply Online

