Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: 3000 vacancies notified, apply online at nats.education.gov.in

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: The Central Bank of India has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at nats.education.gov.in on or before March 6.

This drive aims to fill up a total of 3,000 apprentice posts. Candidates should possess a graduation degree in any discipline can submit application forms before the closure of the application window. Check how to apply, the application fee, and other essential information that an individual requires at the time of registration.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must be either a citizen of India or Nepal or Bhutan or Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1st, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or a person of India origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Educational Qualification:

Any Graduate from a recognized university.

Age Limit - The candidate should be born between April 1, 1996 and March 31 2024. There will be a relaxation in the upper age limit for categories like SC/ST/PwBD as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on candidate's performance in the online written test, and local language proof.

Stipend

Rural/Semi-Urban Branches - Rs. 15,000/-

Urban branches - Rs. 15,000/-

Metro Branches - Rs. 15,000/-

Application Fee

PWBD candidates - Rs. 400/-+GST

SC/ST/All women candidates/EWS - Rs. 600+ GST

All other candidates - Rs. 800/-+ GST

How to apply online?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of the Central Bank of India, centralbankofindia.co.in and navigate the link to the online applications. Before submitting the online applications, the candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions given in the notification PDF. The online application forms for the above vacancies can be filled by March 6.

