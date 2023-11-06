Monday, November 06, 2023
     
  BSF Constable Tradesman Result OUT at bsf.gov.in, check select list PDF

BSF Constable Tradesman Result OUT at bsf.gov.in, check select list PDF

BSF Constable Tradesman Result has been released by the Border Security Force (BSF). Check roll number-wise constable tradesman result in PDF along with cut-off marks at the official website, bsf.gov.in.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2023 19:14 IST
BSF Constable Tradesman Result download link available at
Image Source : FREEPIK BSF Constable Tradesman Result download link available at bsf.gov.in

BSF Constable Tradesman Result: The Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the results for the post of Constable (Tradesman). All those who appeared in the Constable Tradesman Exam can check the results through the official website, bsf.gov.in.

The board conducted the written exam for the post of Constable Tradesman on August 28. Candidates can download the BSF Constable Tradesman Result by following the easy steps given below. 

BSF Constable Tradesman Result: How to download

  • Open your web browser and visit the official BSF website by entering "bsf.gov.in" in the address bar.
  • Look for a "Results" section on the website.
  • Within the Results section, search for the BSF Constable Tradesman Result link.
  • Click on the result link, which will likely take you to a PDF containing the roll number-wise result
  • Check your result and save it for future reference

This drive is being done to recruit 2,158 vacancies in various departments for the post of Water Carrier, Barbar, Water Man, Cook, and Sweeper. Along with the results, the exam authority has published cut-off marks. Candidates can check state-wise BSF Constable Tradesman Exam 2023 results at www.bsf.gov.in and  rectt.bsf.gov.in. 

All shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification round, trade test, and medical exam. The details regarding the above exams will be communicated in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates. 

The registration process was conducted between February 26 and March 27. The answer keys were released on November 6. Candidates can directly check their results by clicking on the pasted link below. 

Direct link to download BSF Constable Result PDF

