BPSSC SI 2024 PET to be conducted on THIS date! Check admit card release schedule, and other important dates

BPSSC SI 2024 PET date and time: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Police Sub Inspector. As per the notice, PET will be conducted for the second week of June, and admit cards for the same will be out on May 29. The accessibility of admit cards will be available on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

How to download Bihar SI PET 2023 admit card?

Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Bihar SI PET 2023 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the login details and submit

Bihar SI PET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download Bihar SI PET 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

Bihar SI PET 2023 admit card download link

How to get a duplicate Bihar SI PET 2023 admit card?

In case, any candidate faces difficulty while downloading the Bihar SI PET 2023 admit card, they may get a duplicate admit card. The candidates will have to visit the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), Hoarding Road, Patna - 800001 in person on June 7 between 10 am to 5 pm to get a duplicate admit card. The candidate will have to produce a copy of the application form and a valid voter identity card at the time of receiving a duplicate admit card.

All those who have been selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will have to appear for the test. Otherwise, they will not be considered qualified. The commission conducted the main exam for the post of SI in two shifts on February 25 wherein a total of 23,957 candidates appeared in the first paper and a total of 23,948 candidates appeared for the second paper.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,275 vacancies for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in the commission.