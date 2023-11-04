BPSSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023: Online application begins for 64 vacancies at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023 Online application begins

BPSSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Prohibition Sub Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from today onwards, November 4, 2023. The last date for submitting the online application procedure is December 4.

A total of 64 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be made based on their performance in the written prelims exam followed by the main exam. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. The final selected candidates will be called for PST/PET. The written exam results will be used to create the merit list. Applicants can check the qualifications, application instructions, and other information below.

BPSSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Break Up

Sub-Inspector Prohibition - 63 Posts

Police Sub-Inspector Vigilance - 1 Post

BPSSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

A bachelor's degree in any field from an accredited institution or institute is required.

Age Limit - Minimum - 20 years of age, Maximum - 37 years for male candidates, 40 years for female candidates

BPSSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, bpsssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023 online application'

It will redirect you to a login window

Fill out the application form after generating login credentials

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

BPSSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee

Male Female All categories of Non Domicile 700/- 700/- General (Domicile of Bihar) 700/- 400/- EWS 700/- 400/- EBC/BC 700/- 400/- SC/ST 400/- 400/- Transgender in Bihar state 400/-

