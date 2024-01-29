Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024 notification released for 269 vacancies, apply online from February 1

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024 notification out

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati has released a notification for filling up 269 vacancies of Constable (Grade III) under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from February 1 to 15. Candidates can scroll down to learn about the recruitment process including educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of SLPRB - slprbassam.in.

It will redirect you to the online application

Register yourself by providing your mobile number

After successful registration, candidates are required to log in with the generated login credentials

Fill out the application form carefully, and upload scanned copies of passport-size photographs, signatures, documents

Make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee - There will be no application fee

Vacancy Breakup

Unreserved - 82 Posts

OBC/MOBC - 64 Posts

SC - 17 Posts

ST (P) - 24 Posts

ST (H) - 77 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Police Constable Posts

Candidate should be an Indian Citizen, a permanent resident of Assam.

Candidates must register his/her name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.

Candidates must speak Assamese or any other State language fluently.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed H.S.L.C or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or Council. Other Qualification (for candidates except Ex-Servicemen): Home Guard Certificate or Minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on 01-01-2024 (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in the Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test, NCC, and Oral/Viva-Voce.