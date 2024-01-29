UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 RELEASED for 2,430 vacancies, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : UPPRPB UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 is available at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for various posts including Assistant Operator, Workshop Hand and Head operator posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio cadre 2022. Call letters for those who applied for the exam can be downloaded from the uppbpb.gov.in official website.

This drive is being done to recruit 2,430 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio cadre 2022, of which, 936 are for Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator Posts, 1,374 vacancies are for Assistant Operator-Director Posts, and 124 for Workshop Staff. The written exam for the said posts has been started from today onwards and will conclude on February 8, 2024. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024.

How can I get my hands on the 2024 UP Police Constable Admit Card?

Visit uppbpb.gov.in, the official website Click on the notification link that states, ''उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस रेडियो संवर्ग में प्रधान परिचालक / प्रधान परिचालक (याँत्रिक) / सहायक परिचालक एवं कर्मशाला कर्मचारी के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती -2022 की ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा हेतु एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड किए जाने हेतु लिंक'

You'll be taken to a new window by it

Now, enter your required credentials

UP Police Recruitment admit cards for various posts will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the admit card for future reference

UP Police Constable Exam Schedule

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 29 to February 8 for various posts. As per the schedule, the workshop hand exam will be conducted from January 29 to 30, the Hand Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) exam will be conducted from January 30 to 31 and the Assistant Operator exam will be conducted from February 1 to 8. These exams will be conducted at 11 different locations in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 12.30 PM) and Afternoon (3.00 PM to 5.30 PM). Candidates can directly download the UP Police Constable Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

