AFCAT 2 2024 registration begins at afcat.cdac.in, check eligibility, how to apply, fee and more

AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2024 registration begins

AFCAT 2024 registration: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the application window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2024 today, May 30. Candidates interested in applying for the recruitment exam for the Flying, Ground Technical, Ground duty non-technical branches, and NCC special entry (for the Flying Branch) can start filling out the registration through the official website- afcat.cdac.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in. The last date for submission of the application is June 28.

As per the notification, the AFCAT 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on August 9, 10, and 11 at various exam centers across the country for recruitment to the posts in Flying, Ground Technical, Ground duty non-technical branches, and NCC special entry (for the Flying Branch). The exam will be conducted in two shifts - first shift will be from 8 am and second will be from 1 pm. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, vacancy break-up, how to apply, and other information below.

Vacancies:

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 317 vacancies for the Flying and Ground Duty branches, and Technical and Non-Technical roles.

AFCAT entry

Flying Branch:

Men (SSC): 18 Posts

Women (SSC): 11 Posts

Ground Duty (Technical):

Men:

AE(L) : 88 Posts

AE(M) : 36 Posts

Women:

AE(L) : 23 Posts

AE(M) : 09 Posts

Ground Duty (NonTechnical)

Men:

Weapon Systems (WS) Branch: 14 Posts

Admin: 43 Posts

Lgs: 13 Posts

Accts: 10 Posts

Edn: 07 Posts

Met: 08 Posts

Women:

Weapon Systems (WS) Branch: 03 Posts

Admin: 11 Posts

Lgs: 04 Posts

Accts: 02 Posts

Edn: 02 Posts

Met: 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have completed graduation from a reconised university. For more details, candidates are required to refer to the official notification.

Age limit:

Candidate applying for Flying Branch - 20-24 years old as on 01 July 2025 i.e. born between 02 July 2001 to 01 July 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Candidate applying for Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branch - 20-26 years old as on 01 July 2025 i.e. born between 02 July 1999 to 01 July 2005 (both dates inclusive).

How to apply?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to register themselves:-

Visit the official website of IAF- afcat.cdac.in.

Click on the registration for AFCAT link on the home page, under the news section.

A new window will open. Enter all the required details and log in.

Fill in all the required details in the application form like course preference, communication details,

Click on submit

To apply for the exam, candidates will be required to pay the amount of Rs. 550/- along with GST. Pay the registration fees.

Save and download it for future reference.

Documents Required

Here's the list of the documents required at the time of registration:-

1. Aadhar Card

2. Marksheets of class 12 and graduation/integrated postgraduation/diploma

3. Photograph and signature

AFCAT 2 Registration Form

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 550/- plus GST (non-refundable) while submitting their online application. The payment of the application fee can be paid through the online mode only. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee.