UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 released, how to raise objections

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the PCS preliminary answer key. The candidates can download the Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Services (Pre.) exam – 2021 answer key at the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates who want to raise objections on the answer key can do so through the official website till November 3. They need to raise objections for each answer key challenged.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key link A new PDF with answer key will appear on screen Download the answer key, take a print out for further reference.

A total of 6.91 lakh candidates have appeared in the PCS Prelims that was held on October 24. The preliminary exams consisted of two papers having 100 to 150 questions. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600/ 39,100. For details on UPPSC PCS recruitment, please visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

