IBPS RRB Officer scale I,II,III interview call letter 2021 released, how to download

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III interview call letter 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the hall ticket for the interview for recruitment to the posts of officer scale I, II and III. Candidates can download the interview call letters on the official website- ibps.in.

The hall ticket can be downloaded using registration number/ roll number/ password/ date of birth. The interview is likely to be conducted from November 8. "All documents as prescribed in the advertisement and/ or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview. Candidature of the candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they also will not be permitted to participate in the interview," the official notification mentioned.

IBPS RRB Officer scale I,II,III interview call letter 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on the download 'admit card' link Enter registration number/ roll number/ password/ date of birth RRB officer interview hall ticket will appear on the screen Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates were shortlisted for the interview on the basis of preliminary and main exam results. The main exam was held on September 25. The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, with allowances additional. For details on RRB PO recruitment, please visit the official website- ibps.in.