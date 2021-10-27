Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. SSC CHSL skill test 2019 admit card released, how to download

SSC CHSL skill test 2019 admit card released, how to download

SSC CHSL 2019 skill test is scheduled to be conducted on November 3. Download hall ticket at ssc.nic.in 

Careers Desk Careers Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2021 8:04 IST
SSC CHSL 2019 skill test
Image Source : FILE

SSC CHSL 2019 skill test will be held on November 3  

SSC CHSL 2019 Hall Ticket: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Skill Test. CHSL skill test exam is scheduled to be held on November 3, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- ssc.nic.in

The hall ticket is released for the Central Region, MP Sub Region, North Western region (Chandigarh), Western Region( Mumbai), and North Eastern region. 

SSC CHSL skill test 2019: How to download hall ticket 

  1. Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in 
  2. Click on the download 'admit card' link 
  3. Go to the region-wise download link, enter your login credentials 
  4. SSC CHSL hall ticket will appear on the screen 
  5. Download admit card, take a printout for further reference. 

For details on SSC CHSL exam, please visit the website- ssc.nic.in.    

READ MORE | IBPS RRB Officer scale I,II,III interview call letter 2021 released, steps to download   

ALSO READ | Telangana TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor prelims answer key 2021 released  

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News