SSC CHSL skill test 2019 admit card released, how to download

SSC CHSL 2019 Hall Ticket: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Skill Test. CHSL skill test exam is scheduled to be held on November 3, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- ssc.nic.in.
The hall ticket is released for the Central Region, MP Sub Region, North Western region (Chandigarh), Western Region( Mumbai), and North Eastern region.
SSC CHSL skill test 2019: How to download hall ticket
- Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
- Click on the download 'admit card' link
- Go to the region-wise download link, enter your login credentials
- SSC CHSL hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Download admit card, take a printout for further reference.
For details on SSC CHSL exam, please visit the website- ssc.nic.in.
