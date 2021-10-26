Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Telangana TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor prelims answer key 2021 released, how to check

Telangana TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor prelims answer key 2021 released, how to check

Candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website- tslprb.in till October 26, 2 pm

Careers Desk Careers Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2021 11:42 IST
TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor prelims answer key 2021
Image Source : FILE

TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor prelims answer key 2021 available now online 

TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor prelims answer key 2021: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the preliminary answer key for the  Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment exam. Candidates can check the APP preliminary answer key on the official website of TSLPRB- tslprb.in

Candidates who want to raise objections on the answer key can do so on the official website- tslprb.in till October 26, 2 pm. “Candidates will be given time till 2pm on 26th October 2021 to submit Objections, if any, on Preliminary Key”, the official notification mentioned. 

TSLPRB APP prelims answer key 2021: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the official website of TSLPRB- tslprb.in 
  2. On the homepage, click on the download 'Preliminary Answer Key' link 
  3. Answer key will appear on the screen 
  4. Download TSLPRB prelims answer key, take a printout for further reference. 

The Assistant Public Prosecutors exam was earlier held on October 24. For details on TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor recruitment, please visit the website- tslprb.in

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News