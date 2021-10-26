Telangana TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor prelims answer key 2021 released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor prelims answer key 2021 available now online

TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor prelims answer key 2021: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the preliminary answer key for the Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment exam. Candidates can check the APP preliminary answer key on the official website of TSLPRB- tslprb.in.

Candidates who want to raise objections on the answer key can do so on the official website- tslprb.in till October 26, 2 pm. “Candidates will be given time till 2pm on 26th October 2021 to submit Objections, if any, on Preliminary Key”, the official notification mentioned.

TSLPRB APP prelims answer key 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website of TSLPRB- tslprb.in On the homepage, click on the download 'Preliminary Answer Key' link Answer key will appear on the screen Download TSLPRB prelims answer key, take a printout for further reference.

The Assistant Public Prosecutors exam was earlier held on October 24. For details on TSLPRB assistant public prosecutor recruitment, please visit the website- tslprb.in.