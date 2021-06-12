UPPSC PCS 2021 prelims exam to be held on October 24

The prelims will be held on October 24

UPPSC PCS prelims 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the revised schedule of the PCS preliminary exams. As per the revised schedule, the prelims will now be conducted on October 24, which was postponed earlier.

The preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on June 13. The PCS mains exam is scheduled to be held on January 28, and ACF/RFO mains exam on March 7.

The exams consist of three tiers- prelims, mains and interview. The preliminary exams have two papers consisting of 100 to 150 questions. Each paper will carry 200 marks each. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600 to 39,100.

The candidates can check the official notification at uppsc.up.nic.in.

