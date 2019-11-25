IBPS SO Notification 2019: Last date for application tomorrow. Get details here

IBPS SO Notification 2019: Last date for application tomorrow

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) earlier in November had released the notification for the recruitment of 1153 Specialist Officer (SO) posts at 17 nationalized banks. The last date to apply for the same is on November 26 i.e tomorrow. Aspirants are advised to complete the application process as soon as possible. Here are the required details of IBPS SO recruitment 2019.

Aspirants will have to log in to the official website of IBPS -- ibps.in for application. They can either click on the direct link given at the end of this article.

IBPS SO Notification 2019 | Name and number of the post:

Agriculture Field Officer (Scale-I) - 670

Marketing Officer (Scale-I) - 310

IT Officer (Scale-I) - 76

Law Officer (Scale-I) - 60

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) - 20

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I) - 27

Total - 1163

IBPS SO Notification 2019 | Important Dates:

Last Date to Apply Online for IBPS SO - November 26

Download of call letters for Online examination (Preliminary) - December 2019

Commencement of IBPS SO Preliminary Exam - December 28 and 29

Result of SBI SO Online exam (Preliminary) - January 2020

Download of call letters for Online examination (Mains) - January 2020

Commencement of IBPS SO Mains Exam - January, 25, 2020

Conduct of Interview - February 2020

IBPS SO 2019-20 Final Result - April 2020

IBPS SO Notification 2019 | Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official wesbite -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link "CRP Specialist Officers"

Step 3: Now click on the option "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-IX)"

Step 4: Click on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" to register and then login with the User Id and Password generated while registration

Step 5: Upload documents like Photograph, Signature, Left Thumb Impression and a handwritten declaration.

Step 6: Verify your details before clicking on the Final Submit button.

Direct link to the OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

Direct link to APPLY FOR IBPS SO 2019