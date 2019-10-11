Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019: 12th pass can also apply. Get details here

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy details:

Delhi Police has invited applications for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) (Group 'C'). Aspirants can apply online by visiting the official website -- delhipolice.nic.in. But before that here are some important details which you must go through. As per the official notification, the Delhi Police Head Constable online application will begin on October 14 and will end on November 13.

Total number of vacancies: 554

Head Constable Male: 372

Constables (Executive) Female: 182

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 | Salary:

The selected candidates will be paid under the scale of level 4 i.e, between 25,000 to 81,100.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 | Qualification:

Those who have passed class 12 from a recognized board can apply for this. Typing speed of 30 wpm in English and 25 wpm in Hindi is also required to fulfil the eligibility criteria.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 | Age limit:

Aspirants between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for Delhi Police Head Constable post

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 | Selection process:

Candidates will be accessed on the basis of Computer Based Objective Type Test, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test, Typing Test and Computer (Formatting) Test.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 | How to apply:

Candidates will have to visit the official website i.e, delhipolice.nic.in, to apply online from October 14 to November 13.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 | Application fee:

To apply for head constable post, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 while applying online.