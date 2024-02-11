Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
'GDP of Jammu and Kashmir increased in last four years due to reforms', says LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir news: Speaking about the vote on account of budget 2024-2025 in the Parliament, LG Sinha said that the economic condition of J&K is much better than what it was earlier.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Srinagar Updated on: February 11, 2024 18:50 IST
Image Source : MANOJ SINHA (X). Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha.

Jammu and Kashmir news: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha today (February 11) said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Union Territory increased from Rs 1.6 lakh crore in 2018-2019 to Rs 2.64 lakh crore in 2021-2022, during the last four years due to the reforms brought by the administration.

During his media interaction on Budget 2024-2025, Sinha said that some people will continue to do politics be it the reservations to SCs or land to the landless.

“Let them do their job and we will do our job,” he said.

Speaking about the vote on account of budget 2024-2025 in the Parliament, Sinha said that the economic condition of J&K is much better than what it was earlier.

“Our administration’s efforts have been to increase capital expenditure and decrease the revenue expenditure. The revenue expenditure of J&K is Rs 80,000 crore as a vast portion goes into salaries of employees while capital expenditure has recorded a quantum jump of Rs 38,000 crore from Rs 11,000 crore,” Sinha said while addressing a press conference in Jammu.

He said now J&K has fully integrated with the Union of India and there is zero tolerance against terrorism while the Tricolor runs high across Kashmir. On J&K Bank, he said that this once Rs 1,200 crore loss institution is running now as a Rs 1,300 crore profit institution. He hoped the Bank’s profit will touch Rs 1,800 crore this fiscal year.

