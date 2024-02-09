Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam shivers at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius amid intense cold wave

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) View of the snow-covered area after a fresh snowfall in Pahalgam.

Jammu and Kashmir weather: There was no respite from intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below freezing point at most places in the valley today (February 9), officials said in Srinagar. The mercury in Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir fell to minus 9.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded the lowest temperature in the valley last night at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius. Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius and minus 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night's minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Qazigund and Srinagar were around five degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Phases of winters in Kashmir region

Although 'Chilla-i-Kalan'- the 40-day harshest winter period- ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir. The valley is currently going through a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) which shall be followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

ALSO READ: Mesmerising! Kashmir's Gulmarg covers in thick blanket of snowfall | VIDEO

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: Snowfall disrupts normal life in hilly areas, Gangotri Dham blanketed in white