Jammu and Kashmir: Massive snow avalanche strikes Sarbal region in Sonmarg | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screengrab of the avalanche's video in Sonmarg.

A massive avalanche struck Sarbal region in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonmarg on Thursday. According to reports, this is being dubbed as the biggest avalanche since bumper snowfall was witnessed across the valley this year.

A video clip of the avalanche has also surfaced which went viral on social media. It is learnt that the incident caused some damage to property but no loss of life was reported so far.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Snow avalanche alert issued

Notably, a snow avalanche alert has already been sounded for many mountainous areas of the valley.

Further details are awaited.

How snow avalanche occurs?

Snow avalanches begin when an unstable mass of snow fractures away from a slope. This initial break triggers a cascade effect, propelling the snow downhill with increasing velocity, creating a torrential flow of snow accompanied by a billowing cloud of icy particles soaring into the atmosphere. As the mass hurtles downward, it accumulates more snow, growing in size and momentum. In its fully developed state, an avalanche can amass a weight equivalent to a million tons and reach speeds surpassing 300 kilometres per hour.

The genesis of avalanches lies in the intricate layers of a snowpack. Comprised of successive snowfalls, a snowpack forms over time, layer upon layer, especially in mountainous regions. Throughout winter, these layers accumulate, eventually forming a dense blanket several meters thick. However, the stability of these layers varies, influenced by factors such as thickness and texture.

It can be said that avalanches materialise when layers within the snowpack detach and slide off, unleashing a powerful force of nature that can have devastating consequences.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army showcases avalanche rescue prowess on LoC in Gulmarg