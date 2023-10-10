World Mental Health Day 2023: Know why support system is crucial for mental health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why a support system is crucial for mental health.

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10th each year, is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and promoting positive mental well-being. Beyond anecdotal experiences, numerous studies have highlighted the profound impact of support networks on psychological resilience and overall quality of life. Research has shown that individuals with robust support systems tend to have better mental and emotional well-being, ultimately leading to a higher quality of life. To further emphasize the importance of support networks, Practo’s Insights from last year (FY23 vs FY 22) reveals an overall 29% increase in in-person consultations, of which 67% of consultations were done by men and 33% by women. This data underscores the significance of seeking support and professional help when it comes to mental health, and it aligns with the broader message of World Mental Health Day.

In this article, we will explore the vital role of support systems in maintaining and improving mental health and also focus on numerous scientific underpinnings of the link between robust support systems and improved mental health. Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi, Professor and Head of the Psychiatry Department at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, has shared his insights regarding why a support system is crucial for mental health.

Provides Emotional Stability and Fosters a Sense of Security

A strong support system is like an emotional safety net. It consists of friends, family, and even professionals who offer understanding, empathy, and a listening ear. When facing life's challenges, having someone to lean on can provide a profound sense of emotional stability and security and also help alleviate anxiety and reduce the feelings of isolation that often accompany mental health issues.

Scientific studies, including research published in the journal "Psychological Science," have shown that social support has a direct impact on reducing stress levels. Interactions with supportive individuals trigger the release of neurochemicals like oxytocin and dopamine, which help mitigate the body's stress response.

Enhances Coping Skills

Navigating the ups and downs of life can be challenging, especially when dealing with mental health issues. Support systems provide an opportunity to develop and enhance coping skills. Through open conversations and shared experiences, individuals can learn effective ways to manage stress, anxiety, and depression. Coping mechanisms such as mindfulness, relaxation techniques, and problem-solving strategies can be passed on within a support network, empowering individuals to face life's difficulties more effectively.

A comprehensive review published in the "Annual Review of Clinical Psychology" highlighted that individuals with strong social support networks are better equipped to cope with life's challenges. They tend to exhibit improved problem-solving skills, emotional regulation, and adaptive coping strategies. This scientific evidence underscores the role of support systems in enhancing an individual's ability to navigate adversity.

Promotes Accountability

Support systems often act as a source of accountability. Friends and loved ones can gently encourage individuals to stick to their treatment plans, therapy sessions, or self-care routines. This accountability fosters a sense of responsibility towards one's own mental health, helping individuals stay on track in their journey to recovery and well-being.

Studies in behavioural psychology, such as those published in the "Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology," have demonstrated that accountability within a support system can significantly influence behaviour change. Individuals are more likely to adhere to treatment plans, therapy sessions, and self-care routines when they are accountable to their support network. This adherence contributes to improved mental health outcomes.

Reduces Stigma

Mental health stigma remains a significant barrier to seeking help and support. Support systems can play a crucial role in reducing this stigma. When individuals share their mental health experiences openly, it normalizes the conversation and educates others about the importance of mental well-being. The more we talk about mental health, the less stigmatized it becomes, making it easier for people to seek help without fear of judgment.

Psychiatry research, as exemplified in studies published in the "Psychiatric Services" journal, has consistently shown that open discussions about mental health within a support system can reduce stigma. When friends and family engage in conversations about mental health, it normalizes the topic and reduces the associated societal stigma. This, in turn, encourages individuals to seek help without fear of judgment.

Provides Practical Assistance

Beyond emotional support, a robust support system can offer practical assistance. This could include helping with daily tasks, running errands, or providing transportation to medical appointments. Practical support lightens the burden on individuals struggling with mental health challenges, allowing them to focus on their recovery and self-care.

A scientific examination published in the "Journal of Community Psychology" has affirmed the practical benefits of social support. This assistance can range from help with daily tasks to providing transportation for medical appointments. Research indicates that such practical support not only reduces stressors but also improves overall functioning in individuals with mental health challenges.

Increases Resilience

Resilience is the ability to bounce back from adversity, and a strong support system can significantly enhance this trait. Knowing that you have a network of people who will be there for you during tough times can bolster your resilience. The encouragement and positive reinforcement from your support system can help you face life's challenges with greater strength and determination.

The concept of resilience is widely studied in psychology. Studies like those found in the "Journal of Abnormal Psychology" have demonstrated that a strong support system contributes to an individual's resilience. The emotional and instrumental support from one's network can act as a buffer against the negative impacts of stress and adversity, enhancing an individual's capacity to bounce back.

Improves Overall Well-being

Ultimately, a robust support system contributes to improved overall well-being. When individuals have access to emotional, practical, and social support, they are better equipped to manage their mental health effectively. As a result, their quality of life improves, and they can enjoy fulfilling relationships, meaningful work, and a greater sense of purpose.

Research from the field of positive psychology, including studies published in the "Journal of Happiness Studies," consistently underscores the connection between social support and overall well-being. Individuals with strong support systems tend to report higher levels of life satisfaction, positive emotions, and a greater sense of purpose.

ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day 2023: Seven effective ways to take care of mental well-being during pregnancy

Latest Health News