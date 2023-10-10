World Mental Health Day 2023: Seven effective ways to take care mental well-being during pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the effective ways to take care of mental well-being during pregnancy.

Taking care of your mental health during pregnancy is essential for you and your baby. Pregnancy can bring about a range of emotions, from excitement and joy to anxiety and vulnerability. It's crucial to prioritize self-care practices that support your mental well-being during this life-transforming journey.

Throughout pregnancy, the body undergoes numerous physical, mental, and emotional transformations. The hormonal fluctuations occurring internally can result in mood swings. Negative thoughts and anxieties are typical emotions experienced during initial or unexpected pregnancies.

These are some of the common problems faced by women during pregnancy: Depression means a prolonged period of unhappiness, sorrow, or fury. Certain women may experience depression before getting pregnant. However, it can also arise if she is dissatisfied with her pregnancy or facing excessive stress in her professional or personal life. There are many women who experience anxiety which is a sense of apprehension about potential consequences. If you are prone to excessive worrying, many aspects of pregnancy can cause distress. Some pregnant women fret about their ability to be good mothers or their financial capacity to raise a child. Not only this, but other problems encountered by women are bipolar disorder, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and even eating disorders like binge eating which can steal one’s peace of mind.

What should be done?

It is the need of the hour for pregnant women fighting depression or anxiety to seek timely intervention in the form of therapy. According to Dr Madhulika Singh, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Ankura Hospitals, Pune, counselling can help these women overcome various mental health conditions with the help of an expert. Moreover, pregnant women should follow these vital tips that can help them to stay calm during pregnancy.

This is how you can take care of your mental well-being during pregnancy

Keep up with physical activity. But, do not do any strenuous activities without consulting the doctor and exercise under the guidance of the fitness trainer.

Maintain a regular diet that is both nourishing and balanced.

Connect with other pregnant women for support.

Do not have alcohol or drugs and quit smoking.

Stay connected with loved ones who can provide emotional support. Try to open up about things that are bothering you. Engaging with friends, family, or a therapist allows you to express your feelings openly without judgment.

Avoid overexertion during pregnancy and rest enough.

Finding activities that help you relax and unwind can do wonders for your mental state. Taking gentle walks in nature, practising meditation or yoga, and enjoying painting or knitting can be soothing and will provide a sense of inner calmness.

ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day 2023: Know the link between physical and mental health

Latest Health News