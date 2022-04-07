World Health Day 2022: Ministry of Ayush kickstarts countdown for International Yoga Day at Delhi's Red Fort

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Yoga Mahotsav by Ministry of Ayush

Ministry of Ayush is celebrating Yoga Amrit Mahotsav on World Health Day on April 7 in the backdrop of 15th August Park, Lal Quila, (Red Fort) Delhi. The grand programme is being organised for a demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol and flagged a 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga (June 21). The event is being attended by several Union Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in Delhi, prominent sports celebrities, and yoga gurus. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reached the event as the Chief Guest.

The Ministry with its various stakeholders has chalked out a 100 days countdown programme for the 8th International Day of Yoga wherein 100 organizations are promoting yoga in 100 cities. Every year, the main event of IDY observation is a mass yoga demonstration which is led by Prime Minister himself.

As the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, this Ministry proposes to observe IDY at 75 iconic sites across the country. For observation of 8th IDY, the Ministry of Ayush has planned a series of activities and program with the support of key stakeholders.

This year the International Day of Yoga observation will be focused on India Branding with extensive promotions across the boundaries through all possible platforms- print, digital, social media etc. Various activities such as pledge, competition, quizzes, video contest etc. for participation of general public will be organized on MyGov platform.

On the occasion of World Health Day, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to people associated with health sector. He tweeted, "Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hardwork that has kept our planet protected."

He added, "The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens. It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat."

Talking about the beneficiary schemes PM said, "I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Jan Aushadhi. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness."

"In the last 8 years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government’s efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters," he concluded.