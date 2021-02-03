World Cancer Day 2021: Theme, Awareness, Slogans, Inspirational quotes by cancer survivors

World Cancer Day 2021 is observed to spread awareness, inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer. The day is celebrated on 4th February every year and this year marks the ultimate year of the 'I Am and I Will' campaign which began in 2019. The aim to observe World Cancer Day is to reduce misconceptions about cancer and to help people in getting the right information about it. It also offers a chance to make an impact in the betterment of the life of cancer patients and survivors.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. The top cancers that affect the Indian population are lung, breast, cervical, head and neck and colorectal cancer (CRC). So it is important to understand each type of cancer and how it impacts the body. On World Cancer Day, everyone comes together with an agenda to achieve a healthier and brighter world free of cancer.
World Cancer Day 2021L Theme | I Am and I Will
The theme for World Cancer Day 2021 is 'I Am and I Will.' It is a multi-year campaign that began in 2019 and this year will mark the last year. It represents an empowering call-to-action urging personal commitment, and also represents the power of action taken now to have a positive impact on the future. It focuses on 'together, all our actions matter.'
World Cancer Day 2021: History
World Cancer Day was originated at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000. It was held in Paris and was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).
World Cancer Day 2021: Inspirational quotes by cancer survivors
- "Working out is my way of saying to cancer, 'You're trying to invade my body; you're trying to take me away from my daughters, but I'm stronger than you. And I'm going to hit harder than you." - Stuart Scott
- "Cricket is my life. Before the cancer, I was happy-go-lucky. I used to think about my career and worry about the future. But post it, my thinking has completely changed. I'm happy to eat and breathe normally. I'm happy to have my life back." - Yuvraj Singh
- "There's no one way to tell how our experiences change us or shape us. Not all transformations are visible. What I've learnt is to never let it hold me back. I'd rather dress up and show up!" -Sonali Bendre
- "The first step to fight cancer is to be happy. I feel when it comes to fighting cancer, 50 percent cure can be attributed to medication and another 50 percent to will power." - Anurag Basu
- "Cancer opens many doors. One of the most important is your heart." - Greg Anderson
- "I think cancer came into my life as a gift. My vision is sharper, my mind clearer, my perspective realigned. I have succeeded in transforming my passive-aggressive anger and anxiety into more peaceful expressions." - Manisha Koirala
- "Time is shortening. But every day that I challenge this cancer and survive is a victory for me." - Ingrid Bergman