World Cancer Day 2021: Theme, Awareness, Slogans, Inspirational quotes by cancer survivors

World Cancer Day 2021 is observed to spread awareness, inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer. The day is celebrated on 4th February every year and this year marks the ultimate year of the 'I Am and I Will' campaign which began in 2019. The aim to observe World Cancer Day is to reduce misconceptions about cancer and to help people in getting the right information about it. It also offers a chance to make an impact in the betterment of the life of cancer patients and survivors.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. The top cancers that affect the Indian population are lung, breast, cervical, head and neck and colorectal cancer (CRC). So it is important to understand each type of cancer and how it impacts the body. On World Cancer Day, everyone comes together with an agenda to achieve a healthier and brighter world free of cancer.

World Cancer Day 2021L Theme | I Am and I Will

The theme for World Cancer Day 2021 is 'I Am and I Will.' It is a multi-year campaign that began in 2019 and this year will mark the last year. It represents an empowering call-to-action urging personal commitment, and also represents the power of action taken now to have a positive impact on the future. It focuses on 'together, all our actions matter.'

World Cancer Day 2021: History

World Cancer Day was originated at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000. It was held in Paris and was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

World Cancer Day 2021: Inspirational quotes by cancer survivors